President Biden Plans To Reveal ‘American Jobs Plan’ In Pittsburgh

(WTRF)- President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh this afternoon as he plans to unveil his multi-trillion dollar plan to rebuild the country.

President Biden will speak at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center touting the American Jobs Plan” which involves addressing the climate crisis, environmental justice, creating good-paying jobs, and the biggest focus will be improving infrastructure.

President Biden is also expected to announce how the program will be paid for. It will include a tax increase for those who earn more than $400,000 per year and closing tax loopholes for businesses.

The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure. The spending would push the country away from internal combustion engines that the auto industry views as an increasingly antiquated technology.

Another $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers. Broadband internet would blanket the country for $100 billion. Separately, $100 billion would upgrade the power grid to deliver clean electricity. Homes would get retrofitted, schools modernized, workers trained and hospitals renovated under the plan, which also seeks to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

President Biden is expected to arrive in town around 3:00 p.m. and will be speaking about an hour and a half later.

