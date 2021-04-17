Sen. Brown Wants Racism Declared A Public Health Crisis

Brown has been pushing for an official resolution

(WTRF) Public health has been at the forefront of our lives for over a year now, and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown continues to push for a national resolution declaring “racism” a public health crisis.

He believes that disparities between in health care outcomes between racial groups is a direct result of historical racism.

The examples he points to are higher rates of infant mortality in the black community and lower life expectancy.

These types of resolutions have popped up in a few places over the last year, including here in Wheeling by the city council.

The most common criticism of these resolutions is that they are so vague they amount to little more than virtue signaling.

But the Senator believes they have a purpose.

“The resolution itself isn’t going to make people well, but the resolution will encourage the public and elected officials to move in ways we haven’t, haven’t been effective in to this point.” SEN. SHERROD BROWN, D-OH

Just this past week, the Centers For Disease Control did declare racism of a public health crisis.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this proposed resolution, and we’ll let you know if and when it passes.

