Sen. Capito has a positive call with Pres. Biden on infrastructure

(WTRF) Sen. Capito reports she had a “constructive” call with President Joe Biden on infrastructure.

Had a constructive & substantive call w/ @POTUS about infrastructure. We both expressed our mutual desire to work together & deliver results for the American people. I stand ready to be a partner in advancing bipartisan infrastructure legislation—just as we’ve done in the past. pic.twitter.com/6mmcIYbqRA — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) April 29, 2021

Last week, Senator Capito unveiled—alongside several of her colleagues—a Republican framework to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

The Republican infrastructure framework, which includes $568 billion in infrastructure investments over a five-year period, will serve as a guide as the Senate continues to develop bipartisan bills that will go through regular order.

This is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have ever put forth.