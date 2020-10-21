Sen. Capito warns against court packing ahead of Supreme Court confirmation vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – The U.S. Senate is now scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.

West Virginia’s U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she plans on voting for Judge Barrett’s confirmation.

Ahead of that vote, Senator Capito joined her Republican colleagues to warn of a court packing plan.

She along with Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for a press conference Thursday to discuss the issue.

In March of 2019, Senator Capito co-sponsored a constitutional amendment that would limit the Supreme Court to nine Justices. She said it’s been that way for more than 150 years and wants it to stay as such.

The Senator warned the Democrats want to add additional members to the court who share their beliefs.

I think that’s the only way that they feel that they can have influence on the court is to add more people, more people that have philosophies that are in line with what they believe. I absolutely reject this. I think we ought to have nine people. We’ve had it for a long time. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) West Virginia

Senator Capito said she feels Judge Barrett is well-respected and gets great ratings from her students and fellow jurists.

She feels Judge Barrett made it clear during the confirmation hearings that her job will be to separate her personal beliefs and follow the law and the Constitution.