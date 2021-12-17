Steubenville City Council swears in Mayor & new Ward 4 Councilman

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- It’s a big day for the Mayor of Steubenville, as well as a newcomer to city council.

A new face has just been sworn in to city council today, along with Mayor Jerry Barilla. This is Mayor Barilla’s second term but Royal Mayo’s first.

Mayo will represent the 4th ward of Steubenville.

Mayo is no stranger to advocacy. For 20 years, he’s represented the NAACP in various capacities at the city, state, and national level. He’s fought for people’s rights for access to clean water, job employment opportunities, and diversity and inclusion, and he hopes to carry that on as a city council member.

Mayo, along with Mayor Barilla, are excited for the next four years.

“I’ve done a lot of things for the NAACP nationally, but as an advocate. Now, I’m a legislator. So, instead of actually advocating for the change I want. I can actually vote on it.” Royal Mayo, Ward 4 Councilman

“This is my hometown. I’m born and raised here, and it’s such a special moment to be mayor. I take it seriously and will definitely be a mayor of all the people in the city.” Mayor Jerry Barilla, city of Steubenville

Meanwhile, Mayor Barilla also has plans moving forward. He says he wants to continue addressing a number of projects involving waste water, broadband, healthcare, and education.

The city will also be swearing in two more council members on the 21st.