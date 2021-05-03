(WTRF) 7News is your local election headquarters– Tomorrow is Primary Election Day in Ohio , but it is a very small election.

Harrison, Monroe and Noble Counties will not primaries, opting for the general election in the fall.

Jefferson County has a Steubenville Fourth Ward Council seat up for grabs on the Democratic side. Steubenville also has two income tax issues, while Cross Creek Township has a property tax renewal on the ballot.

Belmont County’s lone race is a fourth ward race between Rick Rodgers and Pamela Shrodes.