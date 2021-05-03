Tomorrow is Primary Election Day in Ohio

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF) 7News is your local election headquarters– Tomorrow is Primary Election Day in Ohio , but it is a very small election. 

Harrison, Monroe and Noble Counties will not primaries, opting for the general election in the fall.

Jefferson County has a Steubenville Fourth Ward Council seat up for grabs on the Democratic side. Steubenville also has two income tax issues, while Cross Creek Township has a property tax renewal on the ballot. 

Belmont County’s lone race is a fourth ward race between Rick Rodgers and Pamela Shrodes. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter