Trump tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020

With Alabama’s restrictive new abortion law stirring divisions on the right, President Donald Trump is imploring anti-abortion activists to stay united for the 2020 election.

Trump says gains by anti-abortion activists will “rapidly disappear” if, as he put it in a tweet, “we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one.”

Disagreement among Republicans is becoming apparent over Alabama’s law, which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest. Trump sees Democrats taking advantage of that.

Without mentioning Alabama’s law, Trump said he supports the right to an abortion when rape or incest is involved or when the life of the woman is stake. Those exceptions to abortion bans are also accepted by many anti-abortion social conservatives, who are an important constituency for Trump.