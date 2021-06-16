Trump to visit Visit US-Mexico Border on June 30

US President Donald Trump speaks after touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Former President Trump will visit the US-Mexico Border on June 30 after accepting an invite from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott,” stated Mr. Trump through a press release.

“Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation,” he added.

“What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave dereliction of duty,” concluded Trump. “My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation.”

On Tuesday made tens of thousands of Central American immigrants in the U.S. eligible to petition for their children to come to the country legally as part of an effort to discourage youths from journeying to the southern border.