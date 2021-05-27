Trump Told Colleagues He Will Run For President In 2024 If He Is Healthy Enough, Report Says

(WTRF)- Former President Trump has reportedly told colleagues that he will run for president in 2024 if he is in good health.
Politico reported that Trump is going to dangle his potential bid over the GOP like a water balloon over a freshly styled head of hair.
“He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it — he’s probably going to do it — so we’ll see what happens,” Rep Ronny Jackson said to Insider’s Kimberly Leonard
Trump also recently said he will be starting up his campaign style rallies this summer