Trump Told Colleagues He Will Run For President In 2024 If He Is Healthy Enough, Report Says

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(WTRF)- Former President Trump has reportedly told colleagues that he will run for president in 2024 if he is in good health.

Politico reported that Trump is going to dangle his potential bid over the GOP like a water balloon over a freshly styled head of hair.

“He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it — he’s probably going to do it — so we’ll see what happens,” Rep Ronny Jackson said to Insider’s Kimberly Leonard

Trump also recently said he will be starting up his campaign style rallies this summer