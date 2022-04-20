WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This afternoon, the White Palace was host to a major player in the White House.

The 70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to a packed gathering made up not just of chamber of commerce members, but the general public as well.

In his role in the Trump Administration, he was in charge of carrying out foreign policy around the world, and advancing the interests of the United States.

We were ruthless at putting America first. We were clear every day that the things that we did, were going to make sure that we were focused on making America more prosperous and America more secure. Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

In his speech, Pompeo covered what went on in the world during his tenure from 2018 through last year.

He spoke about dealing with Kim Jong Un of North Korea and their missile tests, and trying to improve relations in the Middle East.

He also commented on the current geo-political situation, and criticized President Biden’s handling of Ukraine—saying we need to be bolder with offering resources and creating our own energy to export to the world.

But when leaders like Vladimir Putin don’t fear the United States and its response and its willingness to provide weapons and tools and assistance to nations that are trying to protect their own sovereignty, then they think they’re being greenlighted. Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

He also showed support for Representative David McKinley in his primary battle for West Virginia’s new 2nd district.

The two were both elected to Congress at the same time and Pompeo says they worked long hours together on energy policy.

Having Mike Pompeo, been a longtime friend, someone that we’ve shared a lot of ideas together on that committee working for energy independence, I think it’s paying off now. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

Looking back on his role as secretary of state, Pompeo says he felt the administration bet on America’s creativity and hard work—and brought better outcomes because of it.

We reframed the discussion. We said, we’re not going to send thousands of our young kids to go fight and risk their lives in dangerous places in the world. We’re going to use the tools of American power, our diplomacy, our economic power, innovation, creation, to keep our country more secure. Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

He says he’s confident that the priorities of small-town America will be heard at the national level.

But it has to start on the ground, with local candidates making a stand on what they feel is right.

We’ll take this nation back. Mike Pompeo, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Pompeo was also asked whether he would throw his hat in the ring to become president someday.

He replied that while he’s doing what he can to prepare for the next election, only the Lord knows what’s in his future.