VP Harris visits Ohio to talk public transit, spending plan

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has been in Ohio to talk up public transportation and President Joe Biden’s spending plan.

Harris and Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator Sherrod Brown met Friday with transportation and business leaders in a roundtable discussion hosted by the University of Cincinnati. They talked about the importance of public transportation in supporting workers, families and small businesses.

Harris says easily accessible public transportation also helps working parents spend more time with their children. Harris and President Joe Biden have been on the road to promote the ambitious spending plans he outlined in his speech Wednesday night to Congress.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter