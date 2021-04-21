WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Thanks George Floyd For Sacrificing His Life For Justice

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(WTRF)- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing backlash for thanking George Floyd for sacrificing his life for justice.

Pelosi made the comments at a Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill before Derek Chauvin was convicted

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice,” she said. “For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that,” Pelosi said during the news conference. “And because of you … your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

Pelosi tweeted Tuesday evening clarifying earlier remarks about the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, writing, “George Floyd should be alive today,” after earlier making comments where she thanked Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year, “for sacrificing your life for justice.”

You can watch the video of her comments below.

Follow John Lynch for more on Twitter and Facebook