WATCH: “You’re Welcome To Step Away” Cruz Says After Being Asked To Wear A Mask By Reporter

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTRF)- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) dismissed a reporter after they requested the Senator to put on a mask.

“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized,” said Cruz.

“It’d make us feel better,” said the reporter.

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” said Cruz.

REPORTER: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?”



CRUZ: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.”



REPORTER: “It’d make us feel better.”



CRUZ: “You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/0d0rvz0OAJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2021

Some Conservatives praised Cruz over his handling of the reporter.

“‘It would make us feel better’ = muh feelings matter more than science,” Spectator USA editor Amber Athey tweeted.

“This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician,” The Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips said.

Cruz also responded “Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense”