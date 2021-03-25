WATCH: “You’re Welcome To Step Away” Cruz Says After Being Asked To Wear A Mask By Reporter

(WTRF)- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) dismissed a reporter after they requested the Senator to put on a mask.
“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” the reporter asked.
“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized,” said Cruz.
“It’d make us feel better,” said the reporter.
“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” said Cruz.
Some Conservatives praised Cruz over his handling of the reporter.
“‘It would make us feel better’ = muh feelings matter more than science,” Spectator USA editor Amber Athey tweeted.
“This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician,” The Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips said.
Cruz also responded “Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense”