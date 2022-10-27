It’s reported that His Holiness, Pope Francis, said during a session with seminarians at the Vatican that even nuns and priests watch porn.

According to ANSA Pope Francis called porn a ‘vice’ and that even priests and nuns struggle with it.

The Pope when responding to how social media web media should be used said that it can be used but not to waste too much time on it.

According to the BBC, Pope Francis added “The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information.’

The Pope also added to delete the temptation from your phone.