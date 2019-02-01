Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALLAS PIKE, W. Va. (WTRF) - Traffic on I-70 is moving slowly after crews cleaned the scene of multiple accidents, according to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.

Officials are still urging motorists to stay off roadways.

____

ORIGINAL: A portion of I-70 westbound has been closed after multiple accidents have occurred near mile marker 11, police say. This stretch of road is near the Dallas Pike exit.

Offiicals say that two accidents -- one in the eastbound land and one in the westbound lane -- are the cause of the closure.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is urging all motorists to stay off the roads.