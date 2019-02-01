I-70 accidents cleaned up; traffic still moving slow
DALLAS PIKE, W. Va. (WTRF) - Traffic on I-70 is moving slowly after crews cleaned the scene of multiple accidents, according to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard.
Officials are still urging motorists to stay off roadways.
ORIGINAL: A portion of I-70 westbound has been closed after multiple accidents have occurred near mile marker 11, police say. This stretch of road is near the Dallas Pike exit.
Offiicals say that two accidents -- one in the eastbound land and one in the westbound lane -- are the cause of the closure.
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is urging all motorists to stay off the roads.
