WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands.

Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling.

Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project.

Once completed, the interchange would run from near the Highlands Sports Complex to Middle Creek Road. Wharton said it would have to include a five lane bridge and could possibly open up some property for industrial development .

There are some grant monies that we can get and there is a little bit of work work that we can do on the front end to try to put that thing in front of the people that are going to make decisions about funding. Randy Wharton, Ohio County Commission President

This is the first time since the pandemic that Wharton had the opportunity to address the rotary club.

He also provided an overview of the newly formed Growth Retention Team.