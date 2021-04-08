Pothole damage your car? You may not have to pay for it

If you’ve ever hit a pothole and damaged your car, you’ll want to pay attention.

West Virginia will help cover the repair costs of a vehicle that is damaged due to a pothole.

Attorney Diana Crutchfield says you need pictures, an appraisal, an estimate, and a declaration page from your insurance company.

The state will pay for either the deductible or total repair cost depending on your insurance coverages.

It may seem easy but you won’t be getting money back in time to pay the mechanic.

“It takes a long time. Its sort of a long windy process, but its effective. We’ve paid out anything in our state from a half a million to a million dollars a year in pothole damage claims. Sometimes it takes a year or two for that to wind through the system before you would get your reimbursement.” Diana Crutchfield – Attorney

If you damage your car on a pothole and need to file a claim, go to claims.wvlegislature.gov