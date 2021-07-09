Poultry owners urged to protect their flock against mysterious bird illness

Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are encouraging hobby and backyard poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks.

In an effort to deter the yet-unidentified source of illness and death, ODNR is advising Ohioans to stop feeding wild birds and remove and clean bird feeders, especially if they are seeing sick and/or dead birds in the area.

Poultry owners are encouraged to protect their chickens, ducks, turkeys, and other domestic species from any potential exposure to wild birds.