Power Outage in Elm Grove area

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF)- In total, more than 2,000 customers are without power.

Officials with AEP tell 7news the outage is due to a problem at the County Line Substation near Elm Grove Elementary.

We are told the power should be back on by 3:30 this afternoon.

3 local schools are involved in the outage– Elm Grove Elementary, Steenrod Elementary, and St Michael’s Parish School.

Elm Grove and Steenrod are proceeding as normal, however, St Michael’s has dismissed early.

Stay with 7news and WTRF.com for the latest on when power is restored.