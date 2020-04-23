Practicing Social Distancing with Pets

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, a resident wearing mask walks her dogs in Beijing. Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the virus Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 2, using the canine’s nasal and oral cavity samples. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)



Social distancing is important to stop the spread between humans but it’s important for pet owners to practice social distancing between their cats or dogs.

Local Veterinarian says you can still take your dog for a walk but it’s important to practice the same social distancing with your pets when it comes to other cats and dogs.

Pet owners should practice social distancing with other cats or dogs the same way humans are with other people.

Indoor cats should stay indoors or have controlled outdoor activity.

The vet says walking your dog is fine but distancing should be put into place.

If you are walking on the trail, that’s okay, have your mask, you can’t put a mask on a pooch or a cat but stay your distance, wave on your way by but pass and keep going. Manage cats appropriately and practice with your pets the safe distancing circumstances. Dr. Karl Yurko | K.E.Y. Animal Hospital

Dr. Yurko says he has not personally seen any evidence of pets and humans being able to transmit each other the virus but information is still being gathered.