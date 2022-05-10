WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Its purpose was to be a source of compassion and hope.

An ecumenical prayer service for survivors of abuse was held Tuesday evening at the Wheeling Park Amphitheater.

Faith leaders and survivor advocates gathered to pray for about an hour for survivors, for healing, and for forgiveness.

Those who gathered stood side by side on behalf of eight various churches and temples and four organizations as one strong community of caring people.

Everyone who attended came together to, not only, acknowledge, but to work together through prayer and that their actions will help to bring an end to the intense pain of sexual abuse and to recognize the dignity of every human being.