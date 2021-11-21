Pregnant woman fatally shot after baby shower

PHILADEPHIA, PA (WTRF) — A woman who was 7 months pregnant was fatally shot Saturday night in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, reports say.

Philadelphia Police Department officers responded to the scene and found the 32-year-old woman shot in the head and stomach. She was taken to an area hospital where she and her unborn baby died, say reports.

The woman was reportedly returning from her baby shower and was taking gifts inside a residence when she was shot twice.

Police are investigating if the shooting was directed at the victim or a random act of violence, say reports.

