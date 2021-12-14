Preparing your home for winter now will save you time and money later

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) It’s not just icy roads and slippery conditions that we need to prepare for this winter.

Doctor Ian Giammanco, who is the lead research meteorologist at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, said there are several things you can do to prep for the winter months.

He said to prevent freezing pipes you can insulate them. Also, to prevent leaks in your house, you should keep drainage systems clear including gutters and drain spouts.

You should also service your generator in case of an unexpected power outage and make sure to winterize outside water systems by turning off the valves and keep your trees and shrubs trimmed.

Most importantly, Doctor Giammanco advised, create a plan before the bad weather hits.

Stay vigilant. Just pay attention. Have a plan and know those simple steps. It can make life much less frustrating and reduce some of that disruption and displacement that happens with all sorts of bad weather. Dr. Ian Giammanco, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

According to Doctor Giammanco, in addition to a home plan, you should have a plan in place for your family, your pets and even your medications.

He said if you know anyone who is elderly it is a good idea to make sure they are safe too during the winter months.

Also, don’t forget to add your insurance agent’s phone number to your list of contacts in case you need to give them a call when filing a claim if your house suffers winter damage.