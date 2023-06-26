WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – To a stranger it’s a just a group of old buildings slated for demolition, but for generations of employees the former Ohio Valley Medical Center holds parts of history that should be preserved.

When a new WVU Medicine cancer center is built on that eight-acre site the Friends of OVMC hope a small part of the past can be visible there too.

The group meets every week at the Ohio County Public Library to organize archives and items that tell the 129-year story of the hospital. They are nurses, historians and administrators all with a common goal.

As much as they want all history displayed, the old neon OVGH letters are particularly a focal point.

“It’s eight acres of property and obviously there’s gonna be some space somewhere where they can actually keep these letters. “ Mary McKinley, Group Leader, Retired RN

“I would like to see a room dedicated to the heritage of healing that OVGH, OVMC brought to the City of Wheeling.” Betty Jo Sproull, Former OVMC Nursing School Instructor

“We are so blessed as a community and we dare not take it for granted. We must remember. History is remembering.” Margaret Brennan, Historian

“The fine employees we’ve had for so many years really were the heart and soul of the institution and that’s why this project is so exciting because it helps to preserve a sense of the care.” Jim Stultz, Former Vice President of Human Resources

Care, they say, is what made OVMC beloved, respected and remembered.

Hundreds of people are signing the “Save the OVGH Tower and Letters” petition.

“I really want them on the property. I feel that the property has been OVMC OVGH for so long and there’s so much history.” Peggy Porter, Retired RN

“Nationally as well, for any historians or anyone interested in the story of such programs, you know, we have the history here.” Bekah Karelis, Americorps Member

“I think preservation of physical artifacts puts you in direct connection. When you touch that, you touch the physical life of an institution.” Margaret Brennan, Historian

Friends of OVMC in talks with WVU Medicine and the City of Wheeling and they say they are hopeful that some historic preservation and acknowledgement will be possible.

You can sign the petition in person at the Ohio County Public Library or on the Friends of OVMC Facebook page.