A report made by the Washington Examiner said President Biden helped pay for his son’s Russian escorts.

The report says Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on prostitutes between November 2018 and March 2019. The President allegedly helped fund some of Hunter’s escorts by wire transferring him $5,000 while Hunter was reported with a Russian escort.

It also says in the report, that the President wired another $20,000 to help Hunter pay for his drug rehabilitation program which never happened.

The report does say that there is no indication that the President knew what Hunter was spending the money on.

Hunter is currently under federal investigation for tax fraud.