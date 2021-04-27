President Biden Expected To Give Updated Mask Guidance On Tuesday

(WTRF)- President Biden is expected to announce updated mask guidance from the CDC according to multiple reports
What new guidance will the President make? Sources say President Biden will ease wearing masks outdoors and may remove masks altogether if you are fully vaccinated outdoors.
Currently, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people still take precautions like wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces
Some states have already got rid of masks mandates and left the decision whether or not to mask up to individuals and businesses