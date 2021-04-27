President Biden Expected To Give Updated Mask Guidance On Tuesday

FILE – In this April 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In recent days, Biden has piled new sanctions on Russia, announced he would withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in less than five months and backed away from a campaign promise to sharply raise refugee admission caps. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WTRF)- President Biden is expected to announce updated mask guidance from the CDC according to multiple reports

What new guidance will the President make? Sources say President Biden will ease wearing masks outdoors and may remove masks altogether if you are fully vaccinated outdoors.

Currently, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people still take precautions like wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces

Some states have already got rid of masks mandates and left the decision whether or not to mask up to individuals and businesses