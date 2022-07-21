President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says he is experiencing ‘very mild symptoms.’

The White House says the President began taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, the President will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

The president has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence, says the White House.

The White House says the President will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

