WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump (R) wins W.Va. according to the Associated Press.

With this win, he picks up 5 electoral votes.

Incumbent president Donald J. Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

He won the 2016 presidential election over Democrat Hillary Clinton in highly contested race. While Clinton won the popular vote, Trump won the Electoral College.

Trump entered politics in 2015 after announcing his run for the presidency. Prior to his successful political foray, Trump was a businessman and was also the star of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In December 2019, President Trump’s the House of Representatives impeached him, alleging that he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. The charges were abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In February 2020, the Senate acquitted him of both charges.

President Trump’s platform is called “America First.” His policies have been described as populist or nationalist.

He has been strong on foreign policy. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and directed the relocation of the U.S. Embassy, forged alliances in Asia, and brokered a peace deal between Israel and Sudan.

He confronted China about intellectual property theft and questioned trade deals with that nation.

He has been a controversial figure in politics and some see him as going against the status quo.