"I think it's unification:" President Trump's message ahead of SOTU address Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON (WTRF) - Lawmakers are returning to Washington ahead of President Trump's second State of the Union address. The White House says the speech will highlight several key issues facing the country.

"I think its unification," said President Donald Trump. But on Twitter, and in this fundraising email Monday, the President seems to be digging in, not reaching out.

"The challenge to all of us is when the president stands up and says lets work on x,y,z tomorrow," said Kellyane Conway, a White House Advisor.

The President himself has hinted he may declare a federal emergency during the speech, ordering the military to build the border wall, even if Congress refuses to fund the project.

Meanwhile, House Democrats will try to grab some of the spotlight Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be seated directly behind the President. It's the first time a Democrat has sat in the Speaker's chair since 2010.

Democrats have chosen former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to deliver a rebuttal to the President's remarks.

Experts say the speech is likely to provide both parties a large platform to reach voters. An estimated 45 million people tuned into last year's address.

And you can watch President Trump's State of the Union Address right here on WTRF-CBS and WTRF-ABC Ohio Valley. Coverage will begin at 9 on both networks.

We will also bring you in depth coverage of the address all day tomorrow on 7news.