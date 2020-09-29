President Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump has received his third nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time from Australian law professors, on the basis of the “Trump Doctrine” of foreign policy.

Law professor David Flynt appeared on Britain’s SkyNews over the weekend, saying the “Trump Doctrine” is “something extraordinary,” saying, “What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America, and nothing solved in the countries in which it is carried on. So he’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

Flynt continued, saying, “He has, firstly, common sense, and he is only guided by national interest … and therefore an interest in the western alliance” he said.

Flynt also credited Trump’s approach to Middle East peace with the Abraham Accord, which saw the United Arab Emirates and Israel normalize relations, the first agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994.

Trump has two prior Nobel Prize nominations from a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the historic Middle East peace deal, and from a member of the Swedish Parliament, for helping to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo.