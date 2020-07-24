Presidents Athletic Conference delays fall sports; many Bethany sports on hold

BETHANY, W.Va (WTRF) — The Presidents Athletic Conference, which includes Bethany College, has decided to postpone all fall “high-contact” and “medium contact” sports.

This includes football, soccer, volleyball and cross country until the spring 20-21 semester, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modified spring schedules for those sports will be announced later on.

The PAC has also decided to not hold any winter sports before January 1st of next year.

This decision was an extremely difficult one, but it was a necessary one that places the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those involved in delivering excellence in Division III athletics at the forefront. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg

Bethany President

