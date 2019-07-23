Prevention resource officers in Wheeling to learn new laws, training, and meet new officers from the state

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The prevention resource convention is being held this week at the Highlands Event Center.

This is the 5th year the conference has been held in Ohio County.

There are over 100 prevention resource officers from around the state attending the conference for the week.

Officers will be trained for Active shooter situations, autism and special needs training, security, and evacuation procedures.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says that the convention brings the officers together to form a comradery.

The conference continues through Friday with more speakers and active situation training.