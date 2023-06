WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With Pride Month in full swing The Friendlier City Project is hosting the first annual Pride on the Plaza event today.

Organizers say this is a fun event for the whole family for children and adults.

There is live music, food trucks, art installments and much more.

The festivities are from 3-9 p.m. today at Market Street Plaza in Downtown Wheeling.