PITTSBURGH — Primanti Brothers is celebrating a playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers by sending its “Almost Famous” sandwiches to Nashville, TN, as a thank you to the Titans for overcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending the Steelers to the NFL postseason.

According to the chain, sandwich kits are being prepped, and Primanti Brothers will be sending enough sandwiches to feed the Titans…especially head coach and former Steeler Mike Vrabel.

“Nothing says ‘Thank you’ like a great meal,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “And there’s no better meal in Pittsburgh than Primanti Bros.”

By beating the Jaguars, the Titans ensured the Steelers would see the playoffs with their 10-7 record and a victory over the Baltimore Ravens yesterday.

“We all need a little help from our friends,” Golomb said. “And we’ve got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we’re meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends.”

The sandwich kits being sent to Nashville include Primanti Bros: Italian bread, select meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and its famous coleslaw and fries.

Ex-pat Steeler fans – or those looking to send a bit of the Burgh to someone else – can order their own Sandwich kit by visiting www.GoldBelly.com.