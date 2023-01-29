RHODE ISLAND (WTRF) — An Assistant Principal at a Rhode Island school reportedly sent an email to staff and teachers soliciting money for an illegal alien student to pay off the “coyote” from the cartel who smuggled him to the United States, according to the New York Post.

Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey wrote an email to her colleagues asking them to pay off the $5,000 debt the boy owed to the cartel. Harvey said the unnamed student was $2,000 short of the sum and needed the money by Feb. 1.

“We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote’ which is a group that helps people. This group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5000 dollars to those, who bring them to the states.” email to colleagues by Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey

Nick Domings, the spokesman for the Providence Public School District confirmed to Fox News that Harvey’s emails were authentic and that the district is investigating the incident.

Mount Pleasant High School Principal Tiffany Delaney said the money Harvey collected would be returned since the request was “not appropriate.”

Harvey signed her email as Stefani Harvey, Ed.D., indicating she has a doctorate in education. The New York Post notes that “She appeared to be unaware that “coyote” is slang used to refer to smugglers who bring migrants across the border from Mexico for cash.”