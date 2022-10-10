OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In today’s digital age more people rely on technology as a form of communication. That leaves some to fear the actual use of face to face communication and human interaction may becoming a lost art.



However, the YWCA of Wheeling is teaming with West Virginia Northern Community College to host an innovative program aimed at keeping personal communication relevant.



It’s called the “Human Library” and it’s becoming popular in several European Countries. The way it works is a group of around one dozen people, of various backgrounds will be on hand. The public is invited to come and have up to a ten minute conversation with the person of their choice.

“And lately though it seems as the younger generation, sitting down and talking to folks, it almost causes anxiety. Like, if you can’t text it to them, they really don’t want to know much about it. So we are just trying to to promote and bring back the idea of the art of conversation and human interaction or conversation.” Ron Scott, Jr., Community Outreach Director at Wheeling YWCA

Refreshments will be provided by Defelice Pizza of Wheeling and Mugshots Coffee. The event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 7 to 9 PM at the main auditorium of the College’s B&O Building.