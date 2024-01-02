WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s public camping ban officially went into effect Monday, January 1.

The original idea was that a managed camp would take the place of individual homeless encampments under bridges and along creeks.

But no managed camp is yet in sight.

And now, except for the winter freeze shelter at night, the homeless have nowhere to spend their days or store their belongings.

And according to those who work with the homeless, many of them are now sick.

“We have a lot of illness in the homeless community right now. Just imagine yourself today being sick with no place to lay down, no place to lay your head, and that’s what we’re facing today.” Lynn Kettler | Street MOMs

“I’m getting calls every day. Come see somebody at Catholic Charities. They’re ill. They get sick and sick and sicker until they’re septic and then they’re in the hospital. We have a couple in the hospital right now because of that.” Dr. William Mercer | Project HOPE Physician

Tuesday evening, Dr. William Mercer plans to go before the city council with a request to suspend the public camping ban at least until a managed camp is in place.

He says the American Public Health Association, with 25,000 members, has taken a stand against the forced removal of homeless camps.

They say it harms the homeless and creates more problems in communities.

Other advocates say a camping ban actually forces the homeless out into the streets, making them more visible than ever.

7News will be on hand at tonight’s city council meeting.