Property taxes to increase soon in Ohio County

If you live in Ohio County and own property, your taxes will be increasing soon.

That’s according to Ohio County Assessor Tiffany Hoffman.​

The tax hike is due to a school bond levy passed by voters in May of 2018.​

The amount of the increase isn’t fixed. It will depend on the assessed value of the taxpayer’s real estate property, assessed value of the vehicle, class and the district the taxpayer lives in.

Hoffman said she doesn’t want taxpayers to be unprepared come July when they see the increase on their tax bills.

“We have a lot of people on fixed incomes, people who work payday to payday around here, I don’t want them to come in July and see this bill and be like ‘oh no it went up I didn’t estimate how much it was going up’,” she said. “So, I’m trying to look out for the taxpayers right now because it’s hard. I know it is.”

The Assessor’s Office will be holding community meetings to discuss these increases and answer any taxpayer questions.

The schedule for those meetings is as follows:

Valley Grove Town Hall – Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Warwood / Clearview at Corpus Christi School – Wednesday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m.

/ at Corpus Christi School – Wednesday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. Triadelphia Town Hall – Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Town Hall – Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. Wheeling Island Shelter – Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem – TBA

Wheeling – TBA

West Liberty – TBA

Charts to help calculate the increase are available on the Ohio County Assessor’s Facebook page and on their website.

You can also call their office with questions about property value assessments.