Often times, human traffickers use drugs to force addiction on to victims to control them into prostitution.

The PROTECT act stands for protecting the rights of those exploited by coercive trafficking.



It would add measures to make it easier to prosecute people responsible for the crimes.



It would also provide victims a pathway to recovery and healing.

“We’ve always known it. We’ve always seen it. We know that over 36% of the traffickers use drugs. We know that over 50% of the victims are addicted to opioids when we identify them in the hospital or the shelters. So this is just a means to an end.” Heather Lapp- Chief Strategic Officer YWCA

There are currently six senators including Sherrod Brown from Ohio sponsoring the PROTECT ACT.