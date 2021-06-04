Protest held In West Virginia after police accused of using excessive force on 17-year-old

June 10 2021

WESTON, W.Va. – Weston residents held demonstrations outside of city hall on Tuesday after they said a Weston police officer used excessive force in stopping a 17-year old.

The father of the 17-year-old organized a protest on June 1 outside of the city building, calling for action to be taken.

However, in a release by the city’s attorney, the City of Weston said it “does not have a reason to believe that any City Police Officer committed the conduct being alleged.”

They said no formal complaint had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The family has retained an attorney in the incident.

