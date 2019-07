And with a Presidential visit comes protests–

A group from Lordstown, Ohio traveled to the friendly city to voice their displeasure with what they call ” broken promises” from The President.

Protesters from Lordstown,Ohio GM plant speaking out against President Donald Trump in Downtown Wheeling Posted by WTRF 7News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The group– which is made up of people affected by the closure of Lordstowns GM Plant– started their protest just a short time ago at Heritage Port.

They say the President promised to bring their jobs back to Lordstown two years ago and has not delivered.