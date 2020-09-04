Psychologist says it’s important kids understand why they must wear masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wearing a mask has become an unfortunate requirement for most public places these days.

It’s been a huge adjustment for adults, but also for kids.

Psychologist David Clayman said when it comes to talking to kids about masks, it is important to hear their input and help them understand WHY they must wear one.

For families with children and grandchildren, masks have been a topic of conversation all summer.

They see us with them, so they put them on. I try to get the little cute fun ones for them, cause they’re little, but they stay in most of the time. Billie Parsons, Parent

Parsons said she’s also looking for masks that are as comfortable as possible to make it more likely children will leave them on for longer.