WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some psychologists say we may be living in a racism pandemic this year.

Local psychologist, Dr. Patricia Bailey said our voices about the racism issue need to be heard.

Psychologists have concerns racism can be very destructive to the psychological health, especially to the people of color.​

Dr. Bailey said if you’re living in an environment affected by racism, that can impact your stress hormone.​Even high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, depression, or PTSD could be triggered.​

Dr. Bailey has 25 years of experience in psychology.​ What happened to George Floyd is hard for her. She said even some of her own clients have gone through events like that.​

That incident, in it of itself, is devastating on so many levels. It was outrageous to say the least. It really is an alarm. It makes us stop and want to say what do we need to do as a community, as a society? Dr. Patricia Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Bailey added we need to be focusing on the things we can change structurally, individually, and politically? She also feels things won’t change until we actually listen to each other.​