Public reaction varies to President Trump’s upcoming visit

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s rare that a sitting president comes to Wheeling, let alone twice in 10 months.

But on Wednesday, President Donald Trump will visit Wheeling again, at the invitation of Robert Murray of Murray Energy.

It’s not a public event.

In fact most people won’t even see him.

But his presence will be felt.

People in Wheeling have a variety of reactions to the upcoming visit.

“I mean he’s the President, and somebody should stop here!” Zack Hester of Wheeling.

“I mean good luck to Donald Trump, I guess.”“I think it’s great for the Valley, you know, because he’s been here last time 10 months ago, So I think it’s good that he’s coming back to an area that can strive and be successful under his watch.” Dom Vinci of Yorkville.

“It’s a big deal because he pulls in both sides, because of his rhetoric and how he uses it.” Cody Pattinson of Washington, Pa

“It fuels people who believe in what he’s saying, and it fuels the other side and prompts them to protest peacefully.”I won’t be in attendance, But I hope everything goes well .” Sonja Throckmorton of Wheeling

In fact, all the people we spoke with said they would not be attending. Tickets for the fundraiser were reportedly $150 each. Wheeling Police are not disclosing the motorcade route or what streets will be closed. A major police presence is expected that day.