Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Local law enforcement and first responders were able to receive a free meal today at Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands.

The restaurant says it’s all in an effort to show their appreciation for these brave men and women’s efforts in making our roadways and community a safer place.

The event was in honor of the late Heather Miller, who tragically passed away in a fatal car crash as a victim to impaired driving.

The luncheon was from 11 to 3.