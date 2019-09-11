Quaker Steak & Lube offers cookout for workers and families of OVMC and EORH

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands has announced a cookout for the workers and families of OVMC and EORH
The cookout will be held on September 15th from 12PM-6PM and is free.
There will also be live music and kids activities throughout the day.
The event was also made possible by Zavolta Law Office and Miklas Meat Market.
