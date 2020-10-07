Quarantine numbers at Martins Ferry High School decrease

MARTINS FERRY, OH. (WTRF) – Belmont County’s Deputy Health Commissioner said there are now 758 positive cases in the county.

That’s two up from Tuesday.

Rob Sproul said 34 are isolated, 697 have recovered, two are hospitalized and 25 have died.

He also said the quarantine numbers stemming from the Martins Ferry School case have decreased. Sproul explained testing showed that one contact who was having symptoms didn’t have COVID-19 after all.

Once that person’s result came back negative, we were able to let those people back out of quarantine. Again, the intent is only to quarantine who we have to, and if we see there needs to be a change in that, we move that change. Again, safety being the focus. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

He praised the school systems in the county, saying they’ve done a good job of contingency planning and following their plans when a positive case does occur.

He said 91 people turned out for Saturday’s free pop-up testing. 90 tested negative, one inconclusive.