OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In just a matter of days now the new Queen of Queens will be announced during Saturday’s OVAC game.



Earlier tonight the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 2021 Queen of Queens Pageant was held at the Capital Music Hall in Wheeling. This is a high school talent pageant that encompasses young ladies from up to 50 conference schools.



The winner will be crowned on Saturday at half time and that game will be live streamed right here on 7news.