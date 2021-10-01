Quilts of Compassion for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Friday, people at Walmart at the Highlands had the chance to decorate a square for a quilt that will help lift of the spirits of breast cancer patients.

The Jim Robinson Ford team set up tables inside Walmart with fabric squares, colorful markets, stamps and stamp pads. And people could decorate a square with words and symbols of hope to be made into quilts.

“In honor of somebody, in memory of somebody or just in encouragement of somebody going through breast cancer. What we do it, we have these volunteer quilters who bring all these squares together and make these beautiful quilts.” Bob Robinson, Ford Dealer

“My main message today is that cancer does not stop for anything, even during a pandemic. Continuing your annual screening is the most important thing you can do. Early detection of breast cancer is very important.” Brianne Utt, Radiology Manager, Wheeling Hospital

They’ll have more quilt decorating days at the Bob Robinson Ford dealership at the Highlands, next Thursday and Friday. Eighty regional Ford dealers take part in the Quilt For A Cure project.