A tweet sent out by the old brick and mortar store RadioShack has gone viral and people are questioning the former tech giant.

The tweet that has since been deleted said ‘ If you find a squirter marry her’

That tweet had people questioning if RadioShack was hacked.

Short answer, no.

RadioShack is reportedly changing its ‘attitude’ and turning into a cryptocurrency company.

CNN business says its a way for the business to get attention for its new cryptocurrency platform.

RadioShack calls its new cryptocurrency platform RadioShack Swap and describes itself as ‘a 100-year-old brand embedded into the global consciousness¦ and we are going to lead the way for blockchain tech to reach mainstream adoption by other large brands. ‘